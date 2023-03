CREMATION

With profound grief & sorrow, we inform the sad demise of our respected and beloved Master Sh. Chaman Lal Dogra Ji S/o Lt. Sh. Naseeb Chand Ji R/o 337/A Gole Market Gandhi Nagar, 5/03/2023.

The Cremation will take palce at Shastri Nagar on 6/3/2023 at 1:00 PM.

Grief Stricken

Daughters-in-law & Sons

Vijay Kumari W/o Lt. Sh. Vijay Dogra

Punam & Yograj Dogra

Seema Devi & Rajesh Dogra

Bhabhi & Brother

Neelam Kumari & Sh. Krishan Lal Dogra

Sisters & Brothers-in-law

Krishna Devi & Lt. Sh. Sham Lal

Shanti Dogra & Lt. Sh. Ram Sarup Kohli

Daughters & Sons-in-law

Sarla Devi & Lt. Sh. Kewal Krishan

Santosh Devi & Sh. Sushil Kumar

Grand Children : Radhav Bhardwaj , Shreya Bhardwaj, Khushi Bhardwaj, Jiya Bhardwaj, Madhav Bhardwaj, Anmol Krishan

Mob.: 9682624831, 9682337882

cremation

With profound grief and sorrow, we inform about the untimely and sad demise of our beloved Smt. Shubrani Gupta (Soma Devi) W/o Sh. Parshotam Lal Gupta R/o H.No. 61, Ward No. 12, near White House, Bari Brahmana, Samba.

The Cremation will take place at Cremation Ground Bari Brahmana, Near Anandpur Ashram on 6th March, 2023 at 12.00 noon.

Grief STricken

Devar & Devrani

Sh. Bhushan Lal Gupta & Smt. Sudesh Gupta

Sh. Vijay Gupta & Smt. Neelam Gupta

Sons & Daughters-in-law

Sh. Sanjeev Gupta (Babal) & Smt. Meera Gupta (7780955095)

Sh. Kamal Gupta & Smt. Mamta Gupta (9906145704)

Sh. Rakesh Gupta (Sona) & Smt. Jyoti Gupta (7006729809)

Daughter & Son-in-law

Smt. Ritu Gupta & Sh. Ramesh Gupta

Smt. Pooja Gupta & Sh. Suresh Dogra

TENTH DAY, KRIYA & RASAM PAGRI

With profound grief & sorrow we regret to inform the sad & untimely demise of our beloved Sh Jatinder Kumar Chaodhari (Ramnagar Wale) S/o Lt Sh Hem Raj Chaodhari R/o MIG-22 Phase 1st Housing Colony, Udhampur who left for heavenly abode on 26.02.2023.

Tenth Day will be performed on 7th March, 2023 (Tuesday) at 11:00 AM at Shiv Mandir Housing Colony, Udhampur. Kriya will be performed on 10th March, 2023 (Friday) at Devika Ghat, Udhampur and Rasam Pagri will be performed on 10th March, 2023 at 04:00 PM at our residence.

Grief Stricken:-

Smt Sushma Gupta- Wife 7006608272

Mr Anish Chaodhari- Son – 6005639730

Bhabies and Brothers:

Smt Seema & Sh Naresh Chaodhari

Smt Suman & Sh Ashok Chaodhari

Sisters & Brother-in-laws

Smt Usha Gupta

Smt Shashi & Sh Ashok Gupta

Smt Sanjogita & Sh Parkash Chand

Smt Neelam Gupta

Uthala

With Profound grief and sorrow, we regret to inform the sad demise of Sh Kulbhushan Gupta S/o Late Sh Hans Raj Gupta Mirpuri R/o Ram Janki Enclave Udhaywala Jammu

Uthala will take place on Monday 06/03/2023 at Arya Samaj Mandir Rehari Colony Jammu at 4.00 pm to 5pm

Grief Stricken

Mrs Neeru Sharma (Daughter)

(Sons and Daughters-in-Law )

Mrs. Rachna And Sanjay Gupta

Mrs. Ritu And Mosam Mahajan

Sh. Chander Parkash Gupta (Brother)

Nephews and Daughters-in-law

Mrs. Arun and Ajay Gupta

Mrs Amy and Abhinav Gupta

Mrs Aanchal and Anubhav Gupta

Er Deep Sheikha and Dr Ankur Gupta

Grand Childrens: Mrs Manpreet & Sahil, Mrs Jyoti & Vibhore, Mrs Priyanka & Arun, Mrs Radhika & Sourav, Krishank, Monika, Arsh

Great Grand Children: Dhavni, Hazel Ruhi & Viaan

Mb. 9419193701 & 7889439405

tenth day

With heavy hearts, we regret to inform the sad and untimely demise of our beloved Sh. Prem Parkash Sharma (Baru) S/o Late Sh. Sri Niwas Sharma (Baru), R/o H.No. 45-P, Sector No. 04, Near Aap Shambu Mandir, Upper Roop Nagar, Jammu attained Sadgatti on 26th of February 2023.

Tenth Day will be performed on Tuesday (07 March 2023) at our residence at 11:00 AM.

Grief Stricken

Smt. Sushma Sharma – Wife

Daughters-in-law & Sons

Smt. Archana & Er. Amit Sharma

Smt. Poonam & Er. Puneet Sharma

Smt. Nidhi & Sh. Sandeep Magotra

Grand Sons & Grand Daughters

Aadhyan, Prisha, Sahej & Abhaya

All Nears & Dears

Mob.: 9419306322, 6005122967, 9419153407

TENTH DAY KRIYA

With profound grief and sorrow we regret to inform that the untimely demise of our beloved Smt Surishta Thusoo on 28 Feb 2023 W/o Sh Shadi Lal Thusoo, resident of Khawajabagh Baramulla, at present Khanpur Road, Ponichak, Jammu.

Tenth Day will be held at THALWAL, PHALLAIN MANDAL, (BADRAKALI MANDIR) on 08 March 2023 at 08:00 AM.

Assembly will be at our present residence at 11:30 AM onwards

Grief Stricken:

Sh Shadi Lal Thusoo – Husband

Daughter & Son-In Law

Smt Neha Thusoo & Sh Kishore Bagati

Miss Anuradha Thusoo – Daughter

Bhabis & Brothers-in-Law

Smt Suneeta Thusoo w/o Late Pridman Krishan Thusoo

Smt Salochna & Sh Ravinder Kumar Thusoo

Smt Bimla & Sh Sheeshnag Thusoo

Sisters & Brothers-in-Law

Smt Ratni Bhat & Sh Jaikishan Bhat

Smt Santosh Koul W/o Late Bansi Lal Koul.

Smt Shama Koul & Sh Ramesh Kumar Koul.

SAMAST THUSOO PARIVAR

Mob No. 9419200308, 7889690376

Choubarsi

“Your life was a blessing, your memory a treasure, you are loved beyond words and missed beyond measures”.

Choubarsi of our beloved Late Sh. Ashok Kumar Gupta S/o Lt. Sh. Sardari Lal Gupta R/o H.No. 18, Preet Nagar, Digiana, Jammu will be performed on Tuesday 7th of March 2023 from 12:00 Noon at our residence.

Deeply Remembered by:-

Smt. Neelam Gupta- Wife

Sh. Ishan Gupta & Smt Meenakshi Gupta – Son & Daughter-in-law

Smt Arti Gupta & Sh. Ajay Gupta- Daughter & Son-in-law

Brothers & Sister-in-law

Lt. Sh. Kamal Mahajan & Lt. Smt. Kamlesh Mahajan

Sh. Shesh Paul Gupta & Lt. Smt. Madhu Gupta

Sh. Parveen Gupta & Smt. Kiran Bala Gupta

Sisters & Brothers-in-law

Sh. Bal Krishan Gupta & Smt. Chanchal Gupta

Sh. Som Nath Gupta & Smt. Kiran Gupta

Sh. Jagdish Gupta & Smt. Kamlesh Gupta

Grand Children: Shivika, Ayushi, Anvi, Vibhor.

M/s Sunny Builders (ISHAN)

Mob No: 7006904650, 7006726364

Reminiscing Late Dr Nirmal Seth on her 2nd Death Anniversary.

Today marks the second year since your passing, and though time has passed, the pain of losing you still lingers in our heart. Not a day goes by that we don’t think of you and wish that you were still here with us.

We all miss your warm embrace, your infectious laughter, and your unwavering support. You taught us so much about life, love, and resilience, and we are forever grateful for the time we spent together.

We all love you always and forever.

Husband :- Adv Onkar Seth

Son and Daughter in law :-

Adv Parimoksh Seth & Dr.Silony Sharma

Mr. Arush Seth & Dr.Shreya Seth

(Partner -Group M)

Sh. Jagdish Dogra & Smt. Nirmal Kanta -Jeth & Jethani

Nephew & Daughter in Law’s :-

Mr. Indu Bhushan Sharma & Mrs. Radhika Sharma

Mrs Asha Seth W/o Lt Mr Sanjay Seth

Sister’s & Brother-in-Law’s :-

Dr Neelam Gupta W/o Lt Dr Pardeep Gupta

Smt. Sudesh Gupta & Sh. Jagdish Chander Gupta

Smt. Vijay Gupta & Sh. Kulbhushan Mohtra

Brother & Sister in Law :-

Sh. Raman Kumar & Smt. Vaishno Dev

Grand Children :-

Rudraksh Seth & Avyaansh Seth

Mob – 9419123310, 9419182861, 9899515130

tenth day

With profound grief and sorrow, we inform the sad and untimely demise of our beloved Smt. Vijay Gupta W/o Sh. Raj Kumar Gupta R/o H.No. 444, Opp. Shiv Mandir, Shakti Nagar, Jammu who expired on 25/02/2023.

10th day will be performed at OM Palace, Shakti Nagar Jammu Monday on 06-03-2023 at 11 AM

GRIEF STRICKEN:-

Raj Kumar Gupta (Raji Shah Ji) -Husband

(Mother in Law & Father in Law)

Shanti Devi W/o Late Sh. Om Parkash Gupta

Sh. Sat Pal Gupta (Father-in-Law)

Sh. Varun Gupta & Sakshi Gupta (Son & Daughter-in-Law)

Pooja and Rohit Khajuria (Daughter & Son-in-Law)

Arti and Ajay Khajuria (Daughter & Son-in-Law)

Deepti Gupta (Daughter), Aryan (Son)

Rajni and Sunny Sundan (Daughter & Son-in-Law)

Sh. Tarsem and Anita Gupta (Devar & Devrani)

Sh. Rakesh and Madhu Gupta (Devar & Devrani)

Sh. Kapil and Manu Gupta (Devar & Devrani)

M/s DEVI KILN, Deheran (OMP)

M/s KUMAR KILN, Deheran (OMP)

M/s OM BRICK & TILE INDUSTRY (OMP)

M/s BRAL BRICK KILN, Raya Morh (OMP)

M/s KUMAR HARDWARE STORE, Jewel

M.: 9419186376, 9419631478,

9419188263, 9419187364

uthala

With profound grief and sorrow, we inform the sad demise of our beloved Sh Sunil Nargotra S/o Late Sh N. N. Nargotra on 03 March, 2023 R/o Arya Samaj Gali, Udhampur.

Uthala will be performed on Monday 6th March 2023 at Arya Samaj School at 5 P.M.

Grief Stricken:

Sonali Nargotra (Wife)

Rahat Nargotra (Son)

Diksha Nargotra (Daughter)

(Sisters & Brothers-in-law)

Sulekha Puri & Late Sh Ashok Kumar Puri

Pinki & Pardeep Kohli

Meenu & Rakesh Kalsotra

Smt. Shashi Nargotra (Sister-in-law)

Smt. Manju Nargotra (Sister-in-law)

Smt. Prem Lata & Sh. Jia Lal Sundan (Brother-in-law & Sister-in-law)

Smt. Jyoti & Late Sh. Ram Pal Sundan (Brother-in-law & Sister-in-law)

Smt. Kiran & Sh. Chander Kant Sundan (Brother-in-law & Sister-in-law)

Smt. Abha & Sh. Sham Kishore Sundan (Brother-in-law & Sister-in-law)

9086720595, 9419162417

UTHALA

With profound grief & sorrow, we inform the sad and untimely demise of our beloved Sh. Parshotam Lal Gupta R/o H.No: 142/A, Gandhi Nagar Jammu on 4th March 2023.

Uthala will be performed on Monday, 6th of March 2023 at Shiv Mandir, Gandhi Nagar near Govt. Flats at 4 pm.

Grief Stricken

Meenakshi Gupta – Wife

Sahil & Snehil Mahajan – Sons

Brothers & Sisters-in-law

Kewal Krishan Gupta & Chanchala Gupta

Dr. Raj Kumar Gupta & Sheela Gupta

Ashok Gupta

Sister & Brother-in-law

Santosh Vaid & Achal Vaid

Contact Number: 6006863277, 990609607

TENTH DAY/KRIYA

With profound grief and sorrow, we regret to inform the demise of our beloved Father, Sh. Dhani Ram Khajuria Ji (Retd. Senior Teacher), S/o Lt. Sh. Bihari Lal Khajuria Ji, (Dhakki Wale Shah), R/o Ward No. 01, Bhaddu, Tehsil- Billawar, District- Kathua, J&K.

Tenth Day will be performed on 7th March, 2023 (Tuesday), at 11 a.m. at our residence.

Kriya will be performed on 8th March, 2023 (Wednesday).

Rasam Pagri will be performed on 8th March, 2023 (Wednesday) at 5 p.m.

Grief Stricken:-

Smt. Chanchala Devi Ji- Wife

Son & Daughter-in-Law

Sh. Arun Kumar Khajuria (Retd. Principal) & Smt. Radha Rani

Daughter & Son-in-Law

Smt. Madhu Rani (Retd. Teacher) & Sh. Naresh Chander Sharma (Retd. Senior Steno Instructor).

Grand Sons

Nikhil Sharma, Nibandhan Khajuria, Suvedhan Khajuria, Ameshwar Khajuria

Grand Daughter & Grand Son-in-Law

Divya Sharma & Vineet Sharma

Miraya Sharma- Great Grand Daughter

KHAJURIA FAMILY, BHADDU

9797453156, 7006936082, 78897604638

UTHALA

With profound grief & sorrow, we regret to inform the sad demise of our beloved Sh. Pawan Kumar Tandon S/o Lat. Sh. Lal Chand R/o H.No. 338/5 Jawahar Nagar narwal Pain Satwari Cantt. Jammu – 180003 on 03-03-2023.

Uthala will be performed at Shiv Mandir Jawahar Nagar (Narwal Pain) W.No. 7, Jammu on 06-03-2023 (Monday) from 4.00 pm to 5.00 pm.

Grief Stricken

Smt. Usha Tandon – Wife

Son & Daughter-in-law

Smt. & Sh. Nitish Tandon & Shivani Tandon

Sh. Shivam Tandon – Son

Son-in-law & Daughter

Smt. & Sh. Vikas Chadha & Shakshi Chadha

Aryaman, Arihan, Arohi & Viraj – Grand Children

Contact No: 7006470415, 7006937475, 9419121580

TENTH DAY KRIYA

With profound grief and sorrow, we regret to inform the sad demise of Sh Hans Raj Sen (Retd. Panchayat Inspector) S/o Late Sh.Bhagat Ram Sen R/o Pochhal Kishtwar.

Tenth Day KRIYA will be performed on Tuesday, 7th March 2023 at our residence Pochhal Kishtwar.

Grief Stricken

Son & Daughter in Law

Mr Ashok Sen & Smt Satya Sen

Mr Suresh sen & Smt Shakti Sen

Daughter & Son in Law

Smt Prakashi Devi & Mr Ravinder Parihar

Smt Shakuntala Devi & Mr Subash Chander

Grand Children: Sonika Sen, Arvind Sen, Aditya Sen,

Vikrant Sen, Veerta Sen, Anuj Sen

Mob: 94191-40695, 96220-17034.

BARKHI

Time flies fast. Life goes on at its own pace.

But some memories can never be forgotten

or erased from the mind of the dearest ones.

You will always remain in our thoughts.

Deeply remembered, Never forgotten, Forever Loved-

Daughter & Son-in-law

Mrs Poonam Nagpal & Mr Sunil Nagpal

Grandson & Granddaughter-in-law

Dr Sahil Nagpal & Mrs Divita Anand

TENTH DAY KRIYA

With profound grief and sorrow, we inform you the sad and untimely demise of our beloved Father Sh Soom Nath Reshi S/o Lt Madhav Ram Reshi R/o Akingam, Anantnag A/P Lane No. 3, Community Hall, Jagti on 27-02-2023. May his soul rest in peace.

Tenth Day Kriya will be performed on Wednesday 08-03-2023 at Akhnoor Ghat and Assembly at Lane No. 3 Community Hall, Jagti at 11:00 AM..

GRIEF STRICKEN :

Smt Asha Ji Reshi (Wife)

Daughters-in-law & Sons

Smt Vimi Sapru & Sh Rattan Reshi

Smt Dimple Bhandari & Sh M K Reshi

Daughter & Son-in-law

Smt Sunita Reshi & Sh Ashwani Pandita

(SAMAST RESHI PARIVAR)

Mobile Nos : 9872072374, 9596700150

CHOUBARSI

Choubarsi of our beloved mother Smt Kamla Chopra W/o Lt. Sh K.K. Chopra on 7th March 2023 (Tuesday) at our residence at 10.30 AM.

Shej will be at 12 Noon followed by Lunch at our residence 56, Patel Nagar Lane No. 1 Talab Tillo, Jammu.

Deeply Remembered By :

Anil Chopra (Son) 9419192777

Sunil Chopra (Son) 9419199351

Tenth day

The Tenth Day Kriya of our beloved Smt Meena Kumari W/o Tarlok Singh R/o Shiva Enclave H. No 37, Lane No 3, Roop Nagar, Jammu will be performed at their residence on Tuesday 7th March 2023 at 11.00 AM

Grief Stricken

Tarlok Singh – Husband

Ajay Kumar & Savita -Son & Daughter in Law

And all nears and dears

9086792668, 9596973845, 9419168121, 9419207034, 9419241946, 9419261981

CHOUBARSI

Four years have passed since you left for heavenly abode. Your sweet memories are always with us and so are your blessings.

CHOUBARSI of Lt. Sh. SARDARI LAL SHARMA S/o LT.SH JAI RAM & Lt.Smt.VEERO DEVI will be performed at our residence, Village KARWANDA near Govt. Higher Secondary School Bhalwal 12:00 PM, on Tuesday 7th March 2023.

Deeply Remembered and Missed by:

Smt. Padma Rani Sharma (Wife)

BROTHERS

Lt.Sh.Som Dutt Sharma (Brother)

Sh.Prabhu Dayal Sharma (Brother)

Sh.Madhu Sudan (Brother)

Sh.Subash Sharma (Brother)

SISTERS

Smt.Kaushalaya Sharma (Sister)

Smt.Champa Sharma (Sister)

Smt. Shakuntala Sharma (Sister)

Smt.Sunita Sharma (Sister)

Son & Daughter

Rishab Dev (Son) & Rini Sharma (Daughter in Law)

Arti Sharma (Daughter), Rajesh Sharma (Son in Law)

Arpita Gupta (Daughter), Varinder Gupta (Son in Law)

Contact Numbers:-9149564668, 9419192929, 7006176415

4th death anniversary

(Choubarsi)

“Your faithfulness and Piety are the source of our strength and learnings.

The Legacy of your love and value guides us every moment and is the inspiration to continue our work for humanity.

We will always cherish your immense Love”.

Choubarsi of our beloved Late Sh. Surjeet Singh Ji will be performed on 07-03-2023 (Tuesday) at our residence Chak Hasal, Pandoria.

Deeply Remembered By:

Smt. Santosh Kumari – Wife

Vishali Panhotra – Daughter

Palvi Panhotra – Daughter

Arav Singh Panhotra – Son

Contact No: 7051211147, 7006858647

Barkhi

Miss you each moment lovely Mummy Ji

Smt. Raj Dulari Ji W/o Late. Sh. M.M. Singh shall be performed on 7th March 2023 Tuesday at our residence H.No. 48 Gali Gadha Dhar Mandir Upper Bazar Panjthirthi Jammu at 12:00 Noon.

Grief Stricken

Sons & Daughters-in-law

Rajinder Singh Pashi & Renu Singh

Shiv Kumar & Ritu

Daughters & Sons-in-law

Poonam (Sweety) & Sunil Nagpal

Adv Rashmi & V.P. Raina

Sister & Jija Ji

Sunita & Yashpal

Smt Veena Rani- Bhabhi

Smt. Nirmal Rani – Bhabhi

Grand Sons & Grand Daughters

Adv Riya Singh – Er Raghav Singh- Parul Singh, Dr Sahil Nagpal & Divita Nagpal, Sonika & Kunal Pachnanda – Rijula & Nivraanj

Mob: 7889398559, 9419190577, 8825055150

CONDOLENCE

We express our deep grief & heart felt condolence on the sad demise of our beloved son Monu Kailu S/o Sh. Vinod Kumar Kailu M/s Kailu Textorium, Main Bazar, Udhampur and Basant Kailu who left for heavenly abode on 02/03/2023.

May Almighty grant eternal peace to the departed soul.

in Grief

Sh. Vinod Kumar Kailu – Father

Smt. Basant Kailu – Mother

Ex. Councillor, Ward No. 13, Lambi Gali Udhampur.

Sh. Sonu Kailu – Brother

Ms. Sarika Kailu – Sister

Govt. Teacher, HSS Barta

Nanke & Dadke Family

All Near & Dear Ones.

REMEMBRANCE

Late Smt. KRISHNA DEVI W/O LATE KIRPA RAM

R/O VILL. PREYAN, W.NO- 4, UDHAMPUR.

18 Yrs HAVE PASSED, SINCE YOU LEFT US. WE ALL MISS U & PRAY TO ALMIGHTY GOD TO GIVE ETERNAL PEACE TO YOUR NOBLE SOUL.

Deeply Remembered by:-

Sons & Daughters-in-Law

Sh. Suram Chand & Vishnu Devi

Mrs Santosh Devi & Bishan Dass

Mrs Pushpa Devi & Madan Lal

Mrs Pinky Devi & Shallo Ram

Mrs Santosh & Babu Ram

Mrs Sheetal & Sham Lal

Grand Daughters/Sons: Deepali, Pinky, Rupali, Anil, Amit, Ankit, Chinu, Sakshi, Nikhil, Nikita & Janu

MOB. 94692-56670, 01992-244621

REMEMBRANCE

19TH DEATH ANNIVERSARY

19 Years have passed but still we feel your painful absence everyday.

Good deeds and noble qualities will always remain fresh in our mind.

You will remain in our hearts forever. Days may come into years but you will always be remembered with silent tears.

DEEPLY REMEMBERED BY

Sh T K Zalpuri – Husband

Smt Vijay Koul W/o Lt Sh Vijay Kumar Koul (Sister-in-law & Brother-in-law)

Smt Pooja Tikoo & Sh Vicky Ji Tikoo (Daughter & Son-in-law)

Mr Satish Zalpuri- Son

Mr Lokesh Zalpuri-Son

Master Aaditya Tikoo – Grand Son

STAFF OF WEEKLY JANAT-E-KASHMIR

Mob :- 9682149923, 7298520009, 9086225488, 7973050697

CONDOLENCE

Sanatan Dharam Sabha Wadipora Tehsil Handwara Kashmir deeply condole the sad demise of one of Baradari member Smt. Kishni Koul W/o Sh. Chaman Lal Koul on 01/03/2023. May Mata Bhaderkali bestow Vaikunth Dham to departed soul and courage to bereaved family to bear the irreparable loss.

Om Shanti Shanti Om

President

Sanatan Dharam Sabha Wadipora

Phone No.: 9419262255