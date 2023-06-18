Oasis Fertility conducts Artificial Reproductive Techniques

Pune, June 17 : Oasis Fertility, one of the trusted fertility experts in the country on Saturday organized Artificial Reproductive Techniques (ART) Conclave and officially launched the REPRODUCE Campaign in Pune.

Oasis Fertility, conducted ART Conclave which is a knowledge and technology driven exclusive platform with eminent personalities like fertility specialists, top-notch embryologists, and distinguished gynecologists taking part and enriching and enlightening the medical fraternity.

Oasis Fertility in Pune has been the best in Maharashtra with its advanced technology backed by the best team of experts providing a consistently higher success rate. The conclave and the campaign were launched in the presence and guidance of various renowned experts from the field. The REPRODUCE Campaign’s main aim is to provide the knowledge on critical issue of Reproduce to help the couples overcome the barrier, said release today.

As part of the campaign, Oasis will offer well advanced technologies like PGT, ERA, Micro-TESE, etc. on par with international standards.

Pune is the cultural and Educational capital of Maharashtra. It had witnessed enormous transformation over the last decade. A lot of millennials are settling down in Pune at a very rapid pace. 62% of the population is under 30 with a larger-than-average share of people in the 25-34 age groups. Looking at the demography a large age group is in reproductive age. The young couples need awareness about their Reproductive and Marital Health.

Today In 1 in 6 couples suffer from Infertility. There is rising trend in pollution, decrease sperm & egg count, increased use of plastics and late marriages and late child bearing is on the rise. Hence a need of Comprehensive Awareness Program and Health Facilities for Reproductive Health is essential. Taking all the factors in mind Oasis Fertility launched a Novel initiative in Pune called, Reproduce Infertility has become one of the major health issues in India. There is fear, misconception, and a lack of awareness among the public on how to approach infertility. The societal mindset hasn’t changed. The need of the hour is to create a harmonious atmosphere that’s convenient for people to open up about their issues.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr Durga G Rao, Co-founder & Medical Director, Oasis Fertility stated, “Through this forum, we would want to share the best of our expertise in terms of technology, diagnosis and treatment to the larger section of the medical population. Our Pune centre is one of the finest centres with a special focus on MicroTESE and has helped many couples attain parenthood. We want the couples to have a safer, more convenient and harmonious experience”.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr. Nilesh Unmesh Balkawade, Clinical Head & Fertility Specialist, Oasis Fertility, Pune stated, “On this special occasion we are happy to launch “Reproduce” a unique campaign that will serve as a knowledge-sharing platform to the fraternity community and in turn they can reproduce their knowledge in helping couple attain their parenthood dream. The intention is to train gynecologist to improve their fertility knowledge and in turn improve fertility outcomes in patients.

Dr. Krishna Chaitanya, Scientific Head and Chief Embryologist, Oasis Fertility stated, Space like this gives an opportunity for all of us to collectively work and inspire to make the treatment experience personalized and improve the patient outcomes. A holistic approach and compassionate care help a long way in making their lives better”, release added.