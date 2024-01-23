Nyay Yatra | Rahul Gandhi To Interact With Students, Civil Society Members

GUWAHATI, Jan 23 : Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will interact with different groups, including students and civil society members, on Tuesday as part of the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra. The Yatra, which entered Meghalaya on Monday, will return to Assam for its last leg and travel through the outskirts of the state’s largest city Guwahati.

As per the schedule shared by the party, Gandhi will hold a meeting with the North East Congress Committee at a hotel in Jorabat in Meghalaya’s Ri Bhoi district.

It will be followed by separate interactions with students and civil society members in Guwahati.

Gandhi will make a public address as the entourage will make their way through the national highway that bypasses the main city.

The party claimed that it was denied permission to hold a roadshow or ‘padyatra’ (foot march) in the main city by the police.

Gandhi will address a press conference at Damdama in Kamrup district, about 75 km from Guwahati, where the Yatra will have its lunch break.

A ‘padyatra’ is scheduled from the Goremari petrol pump in the Barpeta district to Kukarpar, followed by a public address. The night halt is scheduled at Bishnupur.

The Yatra, which started from Manipur on January 14, will culminate in Mumbai on March 20 or 21. (Agencies)