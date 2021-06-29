NSG’s special bomb squad investigating Jammu Air Force Station blast’s nature; Delhi police to also analyse case

JAMMU: A special bomb squad team of the National Security Guard (NSG) is investigating the nature of the blast at Jammu Air Force Station, said sources on Tuesday.

Sources said that the drones that carried out the blast were controlled from across the border.

“A special bomb squad team of National Security Guard (NSG) is investigating the nature of the blast at Jammu Air Force Station. The explosives used in the blast is likely TNT rather than RDX. Drones were controlled from across the border. Google Map was used for location. Involvement of local handler also being investigated,” sources said.

They further informed that a team of the Anti Terror Unit of Delhi Police’s Special Cell is also going to Jammu to look into the blast.

“The team of Special Cell of Delhi Police is going to analyze the drone blast case. There is always an alert of a terrorist attack on the national capital, so senior officers of Delhi Police have sent the team to understand the method of drone blast,” they added.

A day after drone activities were thwarted at Jammu’s Ratnuchak-Kaluchak Military Station, sources said more suspected drone activity was seen late on Monday night in Kunjwani.

Earlier today, the Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) handed over the Jammu Air Force station attack case to the National Investigation Agency (NIA).(Agency)