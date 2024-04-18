Notification issued for polls in Srinagar Parliamentary Constituency

Srinagar, Apr 18 : Returning Officer 2-Srinagar Parliamentary Constituency Thursday issued a notification for Lok Sabha polls in Srinagar Parliamentary Constituency.

“An election is to be held of a member to the House of the People in the 2-Srinagar Parliamentary Constituency. Nomination papers may be delivered by a candidate or any of his/her prospers to the Returning Officer (Deputy Commissioner Srinagar), 2-Srinagar

Parliamentary Constituency or ARO, Additional Deputy Commissioner (M) at DC Office Srinagar, Amar Niwas Complex, between 11:00 am and 03:00 pm on any day (other than Public Holiday) not later than 25th April 2024 (Thursday)”, the notification issued reads.

It also reads that “Forms of nomination paper may be obtained at the place and times aforesaid. Nomination papers will be taken up for scrutiny at RO Office 2-Srinagar Parliamentary Constituency, (DC Office Srinagar, Amar Niwas Complex) on 26th April 2024 (Friday) at 10:30 am”.

“Notice of withdrawal of candidature may be delivered either by a candidate or by any of his/her prospers or by his/her election agent who has been authorized in writing by the candidate to deliver it to either of the officers specified in paragraph (2) above at his office specified above before 03:00 pm on or before 29th of April, 2024 (Monday)”, the notification said.

It also added that in the event of the election being contested, the poll will be taken on 13th May, 2024 (Monday) between 07:00 am and 6:00 pm.