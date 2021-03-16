Not All Banks Will Be Privatised: Finance Minister Amid Employees’ Strike

NEW DELHI: Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman today assured that not all banks will be privatised and wherever it happens, the interest of the employees will be protected. Addressing the media amid a two-day banking strike called by nine unions started against the proposed privatisation, she said, “We want banks to meet the aspirations of the country”.

“Those banks which are likely to get privatised, the interest of every staff member will be protected. Interest of existing employees will be protected at all cost,” Ms Sitharaman said.

“Public sector enterprise policy very clearly says that we will continue with PSBs. Interests of the workers will absolutely be protected.

Banks across the country were shut on Saturday and Sunday. Today, key banking operations across the country were hit. As many as 10 lakh bank employees are expected to participate in the strike. (AGENCY)