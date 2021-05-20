No traffic on Srinagar-Leh highway on Friday

SRINAGAR: Traffic on the national highway, the only road connecting Union Territory (UT) of Ladakh with Kashmir valley, will remain suspended on Friday for weekly maintenance, a traffic police official said on Thursday.

He said no traffic will be allowed from Srinagar or any part of the Ladakh region tomorrow to allow the Beacon authority to undertake necessary maintenance and repair work on the highway, particularly at Zojila axis.

The highway remained closed during winter months due to accumulation of heavy snow.

The highway was declared open last month for one-way traffic only as the road is still narrow due to snow walls on both sides, particularly at Zojila pass. Two-way traffic will be allowed on the highway once a green signal is received from Beacon and traffic police personnel posted at different places on the road. Last year before the closure of the highway, vehicles were plying from Kargil to Srinagar in the morning and from opposite direction in the afternoon.

Meanwhile, he said, today one-way traffic was allowed on the highway from Srinagar to Ladakh. However, the vehicles had to ply between Sonamarg in central Kashmir district of Ganderbal to Kargil in Ladakh between 0700 hrs to 1500 hrs, he said, adding that no vehicle will be allowed before and after the cut off timing. (AGENCIES)