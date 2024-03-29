No One Can Stop Lotus To Bloom In Every House Of Jammu And Kashmir: Chugh

SRINAGAR, Mar 29 : BJP national general secretary and party incharge for J&K, Tarun Chugh Thursday welcomed the announcement of Union Home Minister Amit Shah that the Centre was prepared to revoke the Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act (AFSPA) in a phased manner and said that the Opposition leaders like Abdullahs and Mufits should stop trying to politicise it to build a fake narrative.

Chugh said National Conference vice president Omar Abdullah and PDP’s Mahbooba Mufti should acknowledge the Modi government’s contribution in bringing peace to J&K. The Abdullah and Mufti families have been promoting separatism in J&K for their petty political interests and with the new policies of the Modi government both of them are rattled and frustrated.

He said the Modi government had taken a series of steps including abrogation of Article 370 to take J&K onto the new path of development and progress.

“Since Union Home Minister Amit Shah has AFSPA and withdrawal of troops in Jammu and Kashmir, the regional political parties especially NC seems to be in absolute frustration. Perhaps NC has forgotten its role in its bringing and implementation in J&K,” Chugh said.

He said NC has brought AFSPA to J&K in 1978 with an aim to crush their political opponents and to remain in power. This party has made enough destruction to J&K and its institutions with the help of such laws. “Now when BJP took a stand to revisit the law it led NC and its entire leadership into absolute frustration,” Chugh added.

“NC during their times pampered terrorism, separatism, and corruption. They made thousands of youth scapegoats for their cheap politics,” he held.

Chugh said that the regional parties of Jammu and Kashmir have been rejected by masses, and in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections these leaders will lose their addresses.

“Kashmiris have embraced BJP after August 05, 2019. They are supporting pro-people initiatives of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. March 7 rally at Bakshi Stadium Srinagar is eye opener for regional political parties. No one can stop Lotus to bloom in every house of J&K,” Chugh added.