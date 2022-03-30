No new rules for dismissal of J&K Govt employees found ‘sympathetic’ to terror accused: Govt

NEW DELHI, Mar 30: The Jammu and Kashmir Government has not notified any new rule under which Government employees can be dismissed from service if they or their family members are found “sympathetic” to people accused of terror charges, Union Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai told Rajya Sabha on Wednesday.

However, the minister said, the Government of Jammu and Kashmir has issued instructions about mandatory vigilance clearance for government employees for obtaining passport in accordance with the instructions of the Central Government’s Department of Personnel and Training.

“The Government of Jammu and Kashmir has not notified any new rules in this regard,” he said, in a written reply.

Rai was replying to a question on whether the Jammu and Kashmir administration has notified new rules under which employees can be dismissed from service if they or their family members are found “sympathetic” to people accused under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) and Public Safety Act (PSA). (AGENCIES)