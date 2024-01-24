NMDC awarded for CSR excellence

Excelsior Correspondent

HYDERABAD, Jan 23: National Miner NMDC has won the prestigious SCOPE Eminence Award for its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) and Responsiveness.

Vice President of India, Jagdeep Dhankhar presented the award to NMDC for its transformational CSR initiatives changing the dynamics of the region where its major projects are located.

On behalf of NMDC, M. Jayapal Reddy, ED (Resource Planning & Environment) received the award.

NMDC is empowering the local communities residing around mines through its social initiatives focusing on five core areas-robust healthcare, infrastructure for community, ensuring quality education for all, investing in skill development and ensuring safe drinking water.

Speaking on the occasion, Amitava Mukherjee, CMD (Addl. Charge) said, “NMDC is committed to shape a brighter future for our host communities living in the remotest region. As a responsible corporate leader, we aim to empower the dreams of our tribal community and bring sustainable economic growth in rural India with our CSR initiatives such as skill development for sustainable income generation.”