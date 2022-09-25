Nitishwar Kumar posted as additional secretary in Union Women and Child Development Ministry

JAMMU, Sept 25: In a significant development, the Appointments Committee of Cabinet (ACC) has posted Nitishwar Kumar, Principal Secretary to LG Manoj Sinha, as additional secretary and financial adviser, Ministry of Women and Children Development.

According to an order, Nitishwar Kumar, IAS (UP:96), presently on inter-cadre deputation, as Additional Secretary & Financial Adviser, Ministry of Women and Child Development, by temporarily upgrading a vacant post of Joint Secretary & Financial Adviser in the Ministry. (KNO)