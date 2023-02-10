Nitish returns to J&K, Gilani empanelled as ADG

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Feb 10: The Union Ministry of Home Affairs today repatriated Nitish Kumar, an IPS officer of 1999 batch of erstwhile Jammu and Kashmir cadre (now AGMUT), to J&K.

Kumar is in the rank of Inspector General of Police (IGP).

He was on Central deputation where he remained posted in the NIA and Cabinet Secretariat.

Meanwhile, the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has approved empanelment of Syed Javaid Mujtaba Gilani, ADGP Armed for holding posts at the Centre at the level of ADG/ADGE.

Gilani was among 33 Indian Police Service officers who have been empanelled by the Cabinet’s Appointments Committee.