Night Temp Drops At Most Places In Kashmir

SRINAGAR, Mar 19: Amid forecast for generally cloudy weather with possibility of light rain/snow from March 21, night temperature recorded a drop at most places in Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday.

A meteorological department official said that Srinagar recorded a minimum of 2.5°C against 3.5°C on the previous night which was below normal by 2.2°C for the summer capital of JK for this time of the year.

Qazigund recorded a minimum of 2.2°C against 2.8°C on the previous night and it was 1.4°C below normal for the gateway town of Kashmir, he said.

Pahalgam recorded a low of minus 0.9°C against minus 1.3°C on the previous night and it was 1.0°C below normal for the famous resort in south Kashmir.

Kokernag, also in south Kashmir, recorded a minimum of 3.8°C against 3.2°C on the previous night and it was 0.3°C above normal, the official said.

Kupwara town recorded a low of 1.5°C against 1.3°C on the previous night and it was 1.6°C below normal there, the official said.

Gulmarg recorded a low of minus 1.0°C against minus 0.5°C on the previous night and it was above normal by 1.3°C for the world famous skiing resort in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district.

Jammu, he said, recorded a minimum of 14.4°C and it was below normal by 0.5°C for the winter capital of J&K.

Banihal recorded a low of 5.0°C, Batote 8.3°C and Bhaderwah 4.6°C, he said. (Agencies)