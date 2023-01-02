NIA To Visit Upper Dhangri Village In J&K’s Rajouri Where 5 Killed In Terror Attacks Since Sunday

DE Web Desk

JAMMU, Jan 2: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) is likely to visit Upper Dangri village in Jammu and Kashmir’s Rajouri district where five people, including a child, were killed and many more were injured in two separate terrorist attacks since Sunday evening, sources said.

Highly placed sources indicated that a team led by a senior NIA official may visit the spot any time today or tomorrow following a new modus operandi adopted by the agency to visit places where such terror incidents happen.

The team will be sent from NIA’s Jammu branch, which will note down details of the incidents along with the sleuths of Jammu and Kashmir police in order to keep a tab on the methods of killings of civilians in two terror attacks– first occurred on Sunday evening and the second one that took place on Monday– in the same village, Dhangri, of Rajouri district.