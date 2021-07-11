NIA conducts raids at multiple locations in Jammu and Kashmir in terror funding case

Five persons arrested by NIA during raids at four locations in Anantnag and one person in Srinagar

SRINAGAR: The National Investigation Agency is conducting multiple raids across Jammu and Kashmir in connection with a terror funding case. Officials of the premier investigation agency said that the search operations are taking place in connection with a case regarding the online radicalisation in the Indian subcontinent that was filed 10 days ago.

NIA is being assisted by the Intelligence Bureau, RAW (Research and Analysis Wing) and the Jammu and Kashmir police in the search operations that are taking place in capital Srinagar and Anatnag, Baramulla districts in the union territory.

On Saturday, the Jammu and Kashmir administration terminated the services of 11 government employees, including two sons of most wanted terrorist Syed Salahuddin, for their alleged involvement in terror-funding activities.

“NIA has tracked terror funding trails of both the persons who have been found involved in raising, receiving, collecting, and transferring funds through hawala transactions for terror activities of Hizbul Mujahideen,” the official said. (AGENCY)