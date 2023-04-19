NIA Files Charge Sheet Against PFI National Coordinator For Organising Arms Training Camps

New Delhi, Apr 19: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has charge-sheeted Ibrahim Puthanathani, the national coordinator of the banned Popular Front of India (PFI), for his alleged involvement in organising arms training camps across the country, an official said on Wednesday.

The charge sheet against Puthanathani, alias Ibrahim M K, was filed in a special court here as a follow-up in the investigation in a case registered against the PFI and its leaders and cadre, a spokesperson of the NIA said.

Earlier on March 18, the NIA had filed a charge sheet against National Executive Council (NEC) members and senior cadres of the outfit.

“Ibrahim was the national coordinator and he was responsible for the organisation and conduct of arms training camps across various states of the country on behalf of the PFI,” the spokesperson said.

The official said the NIA probe has revealed that PFI activists were being systematically trained in the use of weapons in the guise of Physical Education (PE) classes in different parts of India and Ibrahim had designed the syllabus for the advanced physical and arms training courses.

“He was travelling across the length and breadth of the country to coordinate and supervise such arms training camps,” the spokesperson said, adding he has been charged under various sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.

The NIA has also invoked additional charges under various sections of the UAPA against the PFI, as an organisation, the spokesperson said. (Agencies)