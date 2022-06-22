Srinagar, Jun 22 National Investigation Agency is carrying raids at multiple places in Kashmir Valley, officials said on Wednesday.
Official sources told that NIA sleuths with the assistance of police and CRPF are carrying out raids in connection with a case related to militancy in south Kashmir districts of Pulwama and Kulgam besides central Kashmir’s Srinagar and Ganderbal districts. However specific details were awaited.
NIA Carries Raids At Multiple Locations In Kashmir
Srinagar, Jun 22 National Investigation Agency is carrying raids at multiple places in Kashmir Valley, officials said on Wednesday.