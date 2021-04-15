NIA arrests LeT recruiter of Bandipora

NEW DELHI, Apr 15: The national anti-terror probe agency NIA today said that it arrested a recruiter Altaf Ahmed Rather of the proscribed terrorist organization Lashkar-e-Toiba in LeT recruitment module case.

Rather is a resident of Bandipora in Jammu and Kashmir.

The case was related to the arrest of Ms Tania Parveen by West Bengal Police for her association with proscribed organization LeT and an FIR was registered in Badurai police station in North 24 Parganas district of West Bengal under Sections of 121A, 124A, 120B, 419 and 420 of IPC, Sections 10, 13, 15, 18, 18B, 20, 38 and 39 of UA(P) Act and 66F of Information Technology Act.

NIA took over this case on April 5 last year and re-registered a case as RC-20/2020/NIA/DLI. The probe agency had earlier filed charge sheet against arrested accused Tania Parveen.

The investigation has revealed that accused Altaf Ahmed Rather was a school teacher in Bandipora and was a sympathiser of LeT.

“The charge sheeted accused Tania Parveen had come in contact with him over social media platforms. He was instrumental in introducing Tania Parveen to LeT members based in Pakistan, in pursuance in the conspiracy of LeT to radicalize, motivate and recruit youth for violent Jihad in India”, the NIA said, adding that further investigation in the case has been under progress. (UNI)