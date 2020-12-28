NHAI updates FASTag app to provide balance status to users

NEW DELHI: The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) on Monday said it has updated the FASTag app to add a new feature to provide balance status to users.

“With FASTag becoming mandatory on toll plazas from 1st January 2021 and to ensure its smooth implementation, NHAI has updated its Mobile App ‘My FASTag App’ with a new feature to ‘Check Balance Status’ by simply entering the vehicle number,” NHAI said in a statement.

This new feature will help both highway user and toll operator to check tag balance status on real-time basis and eliminate the problem of dispute on tag balance. (AGENCIES)