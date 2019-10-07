NFL posts record fertiliser sales at 27 lakh tonnes in Apr-Sep

NEW DELHI, Oct 7:State-run National Fertilisers Limited (NFL) on Monday said it has achieved record sales at 27 lakh tonnes during the first half of the current financial year.

The company’s fertiliser sales stood at 21.62 lakh tonnes during April-September period of the last fiscal.

“Breaking all previous records, the NFL has achieved 27 lakh tonnes of fertiliser sales during the Kharif 2019 (April -September) season, which is 25 per cent higher than the year-ago period,” the NFL said in a statement.

Sale of urea rose 20 per cent while that of di-ammonium phosphate (DAP) grew by 80 per cent in the said period.

“This has been achieved despite lower production of urea at Vijaipur unit by 1.22 lakh tonnes during June-July, 2019 as compared to that of the corresponding period of last year due to technical problems,” the Uttar Pradesh-based company added.

The company imported around 5.73 lakh tonnes of DAP, muriate of potash (MoP), NPK fertiliser and water soluble fertiliser; and all are being sold in the domestic market.

Commenting on the historic sales figures, NFL Chairman and Managing Director Manoj Mishra said, “The company pushed big volumes of all types of fertilisers in this Kharif season.”

Kharif (summer) season of the current year ended last month. It normally begins with the onset of soutwest monsoon from June. The summer crops are ready for harvest and will hit the market from next month. (PTI)