Netaji Subhash’s contribution underplayed by successive Congress governments: Dr Jitendra

NEW DELHI, Sept 24 : Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) Science & Technology; Minister of State (Independent Charge) Earth Sciences; MoS PMO, Personnel, Public Grievances, Pensions, Atomic Energy and Space, Dr Jitendra Singh today accused the successive Congress governments in the past of underplaying Nataji Subhash Chandra Bose’s contribution and legacy.

Speaking after inaugurating the Digital Exhibition on Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose at North Block here, the Minister said, this is indeed an occasion of redemption when we seek to restore the deserved glory of our unsung heroes and undo the injustice done to them by history, for whatever reasons. He said, the nation owes it to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for reviving and reminding us of the contribution of unsung heroes and unsung freedom fighters including Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose,Baba Saheb Ambedakar, Syama Prasad Mukherjee and Sardar Patel, whose sacrifices and achievements were always downplayed by successive Congress governments for political and dynastic considerations.

Dr Jitendra Singh reminded the audience of the call made by Prime Minister Narendra Modi from the ramparts of Red Fort on Independence Day when he reminded us of the significance of the 75th years of independence, describing it as “Amrit Mahotsav” and also advised to prepare ourselves for the eventful roadmap for the next 25 years when independent India turns 100.

Dr Jitendra Singh informed that during this year, the Central Government will showcase unsung heroes and little-known groups and events of the freedom struggle during the year-long celebrations to mark 75 years of India’s independence and added that several events, exhibitions and lecture series will be organised to underline their contribution.

Referring to Prime Minister Modi’s flagging off the ‘Padyatra’ (Freedom March) from Sabarmati Ashram, Ahmedabad on 12thMarch this year and inauguration of the curtain raiser activities of the ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’ (India@75), Dr Jitendra Singh said, the Mahotsav will be celebrated as a Jan-Utsav in the spirit of Jan-Bhagidari. The Minister reiterated that the celebrations to continue till 15 August, 2023 will have five pillars i.e. Freedom Struggle, Ideas at 75, Achievements at 75, Actions at 75 and Resolves at 75 as guiding force for moving forward keeping dreams and duties as inspiration.

The Minister informed that the government has drawn up a list of 146 names and planned 75 regional, six national and two international seminars under the banner of “Azadi ka AmritMahotsav”, the campaign to mark 75 years of Independence.

Dr Jitendra Singh said, “When Prime Minister Narendra Modi flagged-off the 75-week long programme Azadi ka AmritMahotsav in March to commemorate 75 years of India’s independence, he referred to a shlok (verse) of Yajurveda. Through that the Prime Minister conveyed that in the last seven decades we have missed some opportunities to celebrate those who did not get any acknowledgment yet for their role in India’s freedom struggle.

The 146 names have been classified by state of origin, and also include figures from smaller tribes and castes. In the list are Gandhians such as Ghelubhai Naik, agricultural economist Mohanlal Lallubhai Dantwala, former Jana Sangh ideologue Nanaji Deshmukh, and Communist Leader Ravi Narayan Reddy.The list of also includes several tribal leaders, including LaxmanNayak from Odisha, Telanga Kharia from Jharkhand and Komaram Bheem from Telangana.

Government officials pointed out that the list contained personalities like Andhra poet Garimella Satyanarayana, lawyer Bhulabhai Desai from Gujarat, freedom fighter Senapati Bapatfrom Maharashtra, Captain Mohammad Akram from Punjab, Rao Tula Ram from Haryana, and Mirza Mughal from Delhi, among others. From the North-East states, Rani Gaidinliu from Manipur, Tirrot Singh from Meghalaya, Batan Kachari from Assam, Shanti Bhushan from Tripura and Trilochan Pokhrel from Sikkim were part of the list.