NET Scores To Be Used For PhD Admissions From 2024-25: UGC

NEW DELHI: The National Eligibility Test (NET) scores will be used for PhD admissions from 2024-25 eliminating the need for separate entrance tests conducted by universities and higher education institutions, according to the University Grants Commission.

The NET is conducted twice a year — June and December. Its scores are currently used to award Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) and as eligibility for appointment as an assistant professor for those with a Master’s degree.

According to University Grants Commission (UGC) officials, the commission had constituted an expert committee to review the provisions of the exam and based on the panel’s recommendations, it has decided that from the academic session 2024-25, the score can be used for admission to PhD programmes.