Neelkanth Ganjoo Murder Case | SIA Seeks Public Assistance in Investigation

Srinagar, Aug 7: Jammu and Kashmir Police’s State Investigation Agency (SIA) has sought public assistance to investigate murder case of famed judge Neelkanth Ganjoo.

The SIA, has through a communiqué appealed all persons familiar with facts or circumstances of Neelkanth Ganjoo murder case to come forward and share any account of events which has direct or indirect bearing on the investigation of the instant case in order to unearth the larger criminal conspiracy into the matter.

“Identity of all such persons shall be kept completely hidden and protected besides all useful and relevant information shall be suitably rewarded”, reads the communiqué.

The public has been asked to contact on 8899004976 or on email sspsia-kmr@jkpolice.gov.infor having any information related to this murder case.