Need of a National Health Policy

Muneeb Rashid Malik The second wave of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), out of the blue, enveloped India, by devastating lives. A large number of people have fallen prey to the second wave which shows the deadly nature of the virus. Now, we are witnessing a dip in the number of COVID-19 cases which is a good sign but we should notlower our guard as the virus is still around. Lockdown and restrictions have helped to control the spread of the virus and with the vaccination drive in full flow, we are hopeful that we would be able to defeat the pestilent virusvery soon. It is important to mention that our healthcare professionals have done a commendable job during the second wave as well just like they did when the country was hit by the first wave of the virus. We must salute and appreciate them for saving human lives by putting their best foot forward while discharging their duties. Recently, In Re: Distribution of Essential Supplies and Services During Pandemic, Suo Motu Writ Petition (Civil) No.3 of 2021, the Supreme Court of India lauded the efforts and the outstanding work of the healthcare professionals, i.e., the doctors, nurses, healthcare workers, laboratory technicians, ward staff, ambulance drivers, crematorium workers etc., and highlighted various issues that are affecting them. The Court placed on record its sincerest appreciation for all the public healthcare professionals not just limited to the doctors, but also nurses, hospital staff, ambulance drivers, sanitation workers, crematorium workers, etc., and enunciated that it is through their dedicated efforts that the effect of COVID19 pandemic is being currently tackled in India. The Court opined that the healthcare professionals have gone beyond their call of duty and toiled day in and day out relentlessly without rest amidst great challenges. The Court held that it is absolutely necessary to take urgent steps for their well-being as the healthcare professionals have been at the forefront of tackling this crisis and it is important to recognize their contribution as medical healthcare professionals who have undertaken to protect public health using proven scientific evidence and best practices and to serve the community at large not just as Corona Warriors. The Supreme Court has also highlighted various issues that the healthcare professionals are facing in the country and the need to address such issues. There were reports that the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Package Insurance Scheme, an insurance scheme of Rs 50 lakhs which had been extended to about 22 lakh healthcare professionals, was set to expire on 24th March, 2021 and would not be renewed but the affidavit of the Union of India of 23rd April, 2021 stated that this Scheme has been extended for one year starting April, 2021. The Court was informed that only 287 claims have been settled under it, which includes claims from the families of 168 doctors who died after contracting COVID-19 while treating patients, hence, the Court directed the Central Government to inform the Court as to how many claims are pending under the Scheme, and the timeline within which the Central Government expects to settle them. As we fight the second wave of the virus, there is a dire need of a robust Public Health System and a National Public Health Act in India. The Union Health Minister, Dr Harsh Vardhan, lately stated that the Union Government is in the process of formulating a National Public Health Act, which is an indication that a long period of difficulty is nearing an end.In India, many states have enacted their own public health legislations like the Madras Public Health Act, 1939, the Travancore-Cochin Public Health Act, 1955, the Andhra Pradesh Public Health Act, 1939, the Goa, Daman and Diu Public Health Act, 1985, Madhya Pradesh Public Health Act, 1949, the Puducherry Public Health Act, 1973, Gujarat Public Health Act, 2009, and Assam Public Health Act, 2010. The Government of India also made efforts twice, in 1955 and then in 1987 to actuate the States to enact laws on its Model Public Health Act but the State Governments failed to take actions. The International Health Regulations, 2005 came into force in the year 2007. The regulations placed a number of obligations on the signatory Member States as well as the World Health Organization. India is one of the countries bound by the International Health Regulations, which aim to prevent public health risks globally. Another attempt was made by the Government of India to follow the mandate of the International Health Regulations when the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare proposed a draft of the National Health Bill, 2009 to provide for protection and fulfilment of rights in relation to health and well-being, health equity and justice, including those related to all the underlying determinants of health as well as health care, and for achieving the goal of health for all but the National Health Bill, 2009 also failed to make a mark. According to the Ministry of Finance, Government of India, two major initiatives in health sector, as part of Ayushman Bharat programme, have already been announced. The National Health Policy, 2017 has envisioned Health and Wellness Centres as the foundation of India’s health system. These centres will provide comprehensive health care, including for non-communicable diseases and maternal and child health services. These centres will also provide free essential drugs and diagnostic services. The second flagship programme under Ayushman Bharat is the National Health Protection Scheme, which will cover over 10 crore poor and vulnerable families providing coverage up to 5 lakh rupees per family per year for secondary and tertiary care hospitalization. The Supreme Court has directed that the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare may consider as to whether any other categories of the weaker sections of the society e.g., workers belonging to lowincome groups in the informal sectors, beneficiaries of Direct Benefit Transfer, etc. were also eligible for the benefit of free testing and suggested issuing of appropriate guideline in this regard. As per a report formulated by the United Nations Department of Economic and Social Affairs, strengthening health systems through primary health care to advance the goal of universal access to health services is the need of the hour. This would include, progressively expanding access to a comprehensive package of health services including adequate health workforce, financing, and information, working towards finding innovative ways for recruiting, training and retaining health workers and professionals and creating a critical mass of community health workers, building and strengthening health information systems for identifying and understanding gaps, successes and trends and for accountability, support systemwide implementation strategies for treatment and preventive practices, etc. Therefore, as we salute the efforts of the healthcare professionals, the National Health Policy and the National Health Protection Scheme have to be implemented in letter and spirit by upgrading health services in the public sector health centres in the country as well so that the efforts of the healthcare professionals are augmented effectively. Time is also ripe to build a robust Public Health System and enact a National Public Health Act in India so that the future pandemics are prevented to the hilt. feedbackexcelsior@gmail.com