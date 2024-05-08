NDMA Expert Team Starts Survey Of Land Subsidence Affected Area Pernote

RAMBAN, May 8: A team of experts from the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), deputed by the Ministry of Home Affairs, Government of India has started a comprehensive on site survey of Land Subsidence affected area Pernote in Ramban District.

Led by Chief Scientist Prof. D.P. Kanungo from CBRI, the technical expert committee, comprising Dipali Jindal and Ranu Chauhan from NDMA, Vivek Coelho from UNDP and Dr. Ravinder Singh from NIDM commenced its assessment from May 7, 2024.

The team is conducting a thorough examination of the reasons behind the land subsidence and the future threats in the area.

Chief Scientist Prof. D.P. Kanungo highlighted that the committee would submit a comprehensive report to the ministry suggesting measures for the sustainable development of the area.

The team will propose precautions to prevent future losses caused by mudflow slides. Additionally, the team is evaluating the feasibility of habitation and agricultural activities in the future.

The experts advised against entering the affected area for agricultural or habitation purposes until it is declared safe and stabilized.