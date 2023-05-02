NCM member Rinchen Lhamo visits Drass

Excelsior Correspondent

LEH, May 2: Rinchen Lhamo, a member of the National Commission for Minorities (NCM), visited Drass in Ladakh to discuss the implementation of the Prime Minister’s new 15-point program and centrally sponsored schemes.

During her visit, she met with religious organization heads to discuss the facilities and loopholes in the area.

The religious leaders requested that benefits given to other national groups should also be implemented in Drass due to it being the second coldest inhabited place in the world.

They specifically requested that all Government schools in Drass be centrally heated, and Lhamo assured them that she would take their requests into consideration.

In addition to discussing heating concerns, the religious heads also brought up other issues, such as the need for quality education, promotion of tourism, and the restoration of the Border Area Development Program (BADP).

Lhamo listened to their grievances and promised to address them with the concerned departments on priority.

She also informed the religious leaders about the various schemes and programs implemented by the ministry, such as the “Seekho Aur Kamaw” scheme, which provides financial assistance to students belonging to minority communities.

Lhamo assured the religious leaders that the ministry would make every effort to formulate an overall policy and planning to benefit minority communities in the area.