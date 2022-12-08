DDC repoll results declared in Drugmulla, Hajin-A, Independents win both seats

State election Commissioner appreciates efforts for smooth conduct of elections

SRINAGAR, DECEMBER 08: The State Election Commissioner, KK Sharma today appreciated the efforts of various departments involved in ensuring smooth conduct and counting of votes of re-poll of two District Development Council seats in Kashmir.

The SEC further said that despite the cold conditions prevalent in the Valley, the officials associated with the counting and the related things have extraordinarily carried out their duties for declaration of results to the utmost satisfaction of every political party and people alike. He also complimented all the District Administration for the arrangements that were put in place for the counting process besides ensuring smooth conduct of election process.

In DDC constituency, Drugmulla in Kupwara Independent Candidate, Amina Majeed (election symbol Truck) won the DDC Seat Drugmulla by 39 votes.

According to the results declared by Returning Officer, DDC constituency, Drugmulla, the Independent Candidate, Amina Majeed(election symbol truck) got 3259 votes, followed by PDP candidate Shabnam Rehman (election symbol Pen and Inkpot) 3220 votes

Pertinently, 32.73 % was recorded in Drugmulla Constituency Kupwara District which went to the polls today.42 polling stations were set up for DDC Drugmulla which recorded a percentage of 32.73 . 10724 votes were polled against total electorate of 32768. 5624 Males and 5100 females exercised their franchise.

In Hajin-A , Ms. Naza Independent (Symbol : Helicopter) won by securing 2706 votes followed by Atiqa Begum of Peoples Conference (Symbol: Apple) who got 2283 votes.

53.33 % voting was recorded in 57 polling Stations in Hajin- A. 8669 Electors out of the total 16313 cast their votes. 4717 Males out of 8565 and 3982 females out of 7748 cast their votes.