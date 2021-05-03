NBC series ‘La Brea’ to be shot in Australia

Los Angeles, May 3: The new series from writer David Appelbaum, known for shows like “The Mentalist” and “NCIS: New Orleans”, is set to start production in Australia.

The NBCUniversal and Universal Studio Group (USG) project titled “La Brea” will have its principal photography, visual effects and post-production in Down Under, reported Deadline.

According to the plot, a massive sinkhole that mysteriously opens up in Los Angeles, tearing a family apart. Part of the kin finds itself in an unexplainable primeval world, alongside a group of strangers, who must band together to survive and uncover the secret.

Ione Skye, Natalie Zea, Eoin Macken, Jon Seda, Jack Martin, Lily Santiago, Veronica St Clair, Zyra Gorecki, Chike Okonkwo, Nicholas Gonzalez and Josh McKenzie round the cast and are joined by Australian actors Rohan Mirchandaney and Chloe De Los Santos.

Thor Freudenthal is directing the pilot and several more episodes.

Appelbaum is also attached to produce with Avi Nir, Alon Shtruzman, Peter Traugott, Rachel Kaplan, Steven Lilien, Bryan Wynbrandt and Ken Woodruff. Adam Davidson serves as an executive producer.

After having a good experience with production last year for “Young Rock” in Queensland, the studio is looking forward to expanding its base in the continent, said USG chairman Pearlena Igbokwe.

“Being able to tap into the creative infrastructure in Australia has been incredible and we are proud to invest back into our global production community. “Now, we are delighted to continue our alliance with the Australian government and Hon Paul Fletcher MP for our latest series ‘La Brea’ in Victoria and look forward to broadening our partnership,” Igbokwe added.

Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group, is the studio, producing with Keshet Studios. (PTI)