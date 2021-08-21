National opposition skips mention of Art 370 as J&K leaders fail to convince them: Sajad Lone

SRINAGAR, Aug 21: Peoples Conference (PC) chairman Sajad Gani Lone on Saturday questioned the presence of J&K leaders in the Friday’s Opposition meeting called by Congress president Sonia Gandhi, as, according to him, they failed to convince the Opposition parties to mention about Article 370 in the joint statement.

“No mention of Article 370 in opposition parties meet. In wonderment how can J and K leaders justify their presence in the meeting if they could not convince the leaders to talk about 370. BJP anti 370’stance is clear. What is the national opposition stance,” Mr Lone asked.

In a series of tweets, Lone, who was a former minister in the PDP-BJP coalition government questioned the Jammu and Kashmir leaders for becoming a part of a process which, he said, endorses don’t talk about 370 discourse.

“..So u become a part of a national opposition which abandons 370 and you irk and irritate a ruling party, not known for tolerance and hence put even statehood at risk,” he alleged.

Mr Lone said the Article 370 can be restored either in Parliament or by the Courts. “Courts we have to wait. It is a long process. In parliament we know BJP won’t restore it. The quietude of opposition parties suggest they won’t either. Then who will,” he posted in another tweet.

The former J&K Minister further said the leaders should at least resolve that if they can’t facilitate, they will not impede either. “Leaders from J and K should either get the national opposition endorse demand for 370 so that at the national level there is some hope at a future date or just keep out of it,” he said. (Agencies)