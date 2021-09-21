National Investigation Agency Searches At Multiple Locations In J&K

National Investigation Agency today morning carried out searches at seven locations including Anantnag, Baramulla, Srinagar, Doda, Kishtwar

SRINAGAR, Sept 21: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Tuesday conducted raids at about seven places in the Kashmir valley in connection with recovery if Improvised Explosive Device (IED) and terror funding, official sources said.

They said sleuths of NIA assisted by security forces raided at Lasjan area in the Srinagar outskirts on Tuesday reportedly in connection with recovery of IED in Jammu.

They said security forces were deployed at Lasjan area this morning. Later, NIA sleuths raided the house of one Mohammad Shafi Wani and his son Rayees Ahmad. Mobiles phones of father son duo were seized, they said adding they were later taken into custody questioning.

Further details are awaited, sources said.

NIA also conducted raids at the house of a government employee at Sheeri in north Kashmir district of Baramulla this morning.

Similar raids were also conducted in south Kashmir district of Anantnag, they said.

Details of these raids are awaited, they said.

The NIA has arrested over to dozen persons in connection with terror fund case in the Kashmir valley and Jammu region. (Agencies)