National Conference announces it will contest on all 90 Assembly seats of J&K when polls are held

Srinagar, August 24: The National Conference on Wednesday announced that it will contest all the 90 Assembly seats in Jammu and Kashmir when the polls, virtually signalling an end to the Peoples Alliance for Gupkar Declaration.

The PAGD, an amalgam of five parties – the National Conference, PDP, Awami National Conference, CPI(M) and CPI – was formed in the aftermath of the abrogation of Article 370 provisions with the main aim of restoration of the special status of Jammu and Kashmir as it existed on August 4, 2019.

The grouping, which initially had Peoples Conference led by Sajad Gani Lone also as a constituent, had contested the District Development Council polls together.

However, in a series of tweets on Wednesday, the Jammu Kashmir National Conference (JKNC) expressed dismay over the speeches made by some PAGD constituents against the party.

After a meeting chaired by party vice-president Omar Abdullah, the National Conference said the participants of the meeting “expressed dismay over the recent statements, audio jingles and speeches made by some of the constituents of the PAGD targeting JKNC”.

“They felt that it does not contribute to the overall unity of the amalgam. The participants of the Provincial Committee denounced the unfair treatment meted out to JKNC in PAGD. The participants demanded immediate course correction from PAGD constituents,” it said in a series of tweets.

In another tweet, it said, “Provincial Committee members unanimously resolved that JKNC should prepare and fight all 90 seats.”

Reacting to the development, PDP chief spokesperson Suhail Bukhari said elections were never the aim of his party or the reason for the formation of the PAGD.

“In the larger interests of unity, the amalgam constituents need to move together. However, It is for the National Conference to take a call on the elections,” he said.

Referring to the meeting, the National Conference said Abdullah asked people to register themselves and cast their votes in huge numbers to protect the identity of Jammu and Kashmir.

“Only way to protect Jammu and Kashmir’s identity is to first register and cast your vote in huge numbers,” Abdullah was quoted as saying.

The NC said issues concerning Jammu and Kashmir, especially the “inclusion of non-local voters in the electoral rolls”, were discussed at the meeting. (Agencies)