NASA astronauts return to ISS after completing almost 7-hour spacewalk

Washington, Mar 14: US astronauts Victor Glover and Mike Hopkins have now returned to the International Space Station (ISS) after completing a spacewalk for technical and maintenance tasks, NASA said. “At 3:01pm ET [20:01 GMT], repressurization began, officially ending today’s spacewalk by [Victor Glover] and [Mike Hopkins] at 6 hours, 47 minutes,” NASA said on Twitter. Some of the tasks performed by Glover and Hopkins included routing cables that will be connected on future spacewalks to provide a new WiFi hotspot, installing a thermal cover stiffener to prevent the cover from blowing open, and venting two jumpers on the early ammonia system and relocated another one. US astronauts at the ISS have already had four spacewalks this year. Aside from Glover and Hopkins, the current ISS crew includes NASA astronauts Kate Rubins and Shannon Walker, Japanese astronaut Soichi Noguchi, and Russian cosmonauts Sergey Ryzhikov and Sergey Kud-Sverchkov. (AGENCIES)