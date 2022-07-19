Narco-Militancy Funding Case: SIA Jammu raids multiple locations in Baramulla

‘Some people found involved in nexus of narcotic-militancy financing also arrested during raids’

Srinagar, Jul 19: State Investigation Agency Jammu on Tuesday conducted raids at multiple locations in North Kashmir’s Baramulla district in connection with a militancy-funding case registered at Gandhi Nagar Police Station in Jammu.

According to a statement, SIA Jammu with the help of District Police and Civil Administration of Baramualla conducted well coordinated raids at multiple locations in Nambla area of Uri in connection with militancy-funding case registered at Police Station Gandhi Nagar vide case FIR No. 73/2022 dated 31.03.2022 under sections U/S 13, 17, 18 UA(P) Act, 1967, which stands transferred to SIA Jammu.

The statement reads that during raids, large number of evidences with regard to smuggling of narcotics from across the border and generating funds from the same for financing militant modules, separatists, OGWs, families of killed militants have been established.

“Besides, during the course of investigation, it has been found that the money generated from the narcotic substances has also been used to finance some fake journalists for creating fake and wrong narrative against the Union Territory to support and glorify militancy by using different social media platforms etc. for indoctrinating and alluring youngsters into militancy,” it reads.

It reads that moreover, during raids some people who were found involved in the nexus of narcotic-militancy financing have been arrested under relevant sections of law and investigation is proceeding to establish the involvement of some more people in the nexus who are already under scanner.

“It is pertinent to mention here that a sum of Rs. 6.9 lakhs have already been recovered by Police in the instant case.”

It added that more raids are expected in coming days and efforts will continue to demolish such modules operating in Jammu and Kashmir. (KNO)