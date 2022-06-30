Nadeem wins Wrestling Title

Excelsior Correspondent

REASI, June 30: Wrestler Nadeem of Doda of J&K Police lifted 60th Annual Chhapanoo (Fadya) Wrestling Title by defeating Manjit of Delhi in the 1st bout that lasted for 16 minutes at Village Chhapanoo near pracheen Shiv Mandir here.

The one day wrestling event was organized by Chhapanoo Dangal Committee in association with J&K Indian Style Wrestling Association under the supervision of Sarpanch Sukhdev Singh, Sham Lal Sharma (Former Sarpanch) and Harbans lal (Panch).

President J&K Indian Style Wrestling Association and former Joint Secretary J&K Sports Council (JKSC), Shiv Kumar Sharma was the chief guest, who gave away cash prizes to the winners and runner-up wrestler in presence of Sukhdev Singh (Sarpanch) Sham Lal Sharma (former Sarpanch) and Harbans Lal (Panch).

Tehsildar Reasi Munshi Ram, Inspector Rakesh Kumar and president Sat Guru Kabir Sabha Reasi Surindr Kumar Bhagat were the guests of honour. Ashok Kesar Teacher, former Sarpanch Rattan Singh and Bittu Jamwal were also present.

The winner was awarded with cash prize of Rs 6,000 while runner-up wrestler Manjit was awarded with Rs 5,000. Baneet Sharma, son of Rattan Lal contributed Rs 11,000 as financial assistance to the organizers.

The bouts were officiated by Deepak Wazir, Tulinder Kumar, Manzoor Hussain, Lal Singh, Punjab Singh (Panch), Babu Khan and Murli Dhar (Munna).

In total 68 bouts were played. The second main bout was won by Muneer Khan of Nargota who defeated Varinder of Sonipat and third bout was won by Vijay of Rohtak who defeated Murad Ali of Nagrota.