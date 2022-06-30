Battle of equals as JKCA selects 15-member squads for Sr Men’s One-Day final

*JKCA Blue to face JKCA Orange on tomorrow

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

JAMMU, June 30: The Jammu and Kashmir Cricket Association (JKCA) has selected the 15-member squads from both the divisions for the final match of the Senior Men’s One-Day Tournament to be played on July 2 at Sher-e-Kashmir Cricket Stadium Srinagar.

One gets a feeling that it will be the battle of equals as both the teams are almost equally strong.

The teams: JKCA Blue (Jammu Province): Jatin Wadhawan, Suryansh Raina (WK), Shubham Khajuria, Shubham Pundir (C), Abdul Samad, Henan Malik, Abid Mushtaq, Yudhvir Singh, Ramdayal, Akash Choudhary, Sahil Lotra, Rohit Sharma, Ritik Singh, Yawar Ayoub and Abhishant Bakshi.

JKCA Orange (Kashmir Province): Adil Reshi, Amir Khan, Asif Ramzan (WK), Sheikh Usaid, Zaman Qayoom, Parvez Rasool, Waseem Raza (C), Nasir Lone, Irfan ul Haq, Aquib Nabi, Shahrukh Dar, Umar Nazir, Imtiaz Ganie, Tahir Ahmed Bhat and Nadeem Dar.