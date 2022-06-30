Inter-College Judo C’ship concludes

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

SRINAGAR, June 30. The Inter-College Judo (Men/Women) Championship organised by the Directorate of Physical Education & Sports, University of Kashmir, concluded today.

200 judokas, both men and women, from 14 colleges of the Kashmir division participated in the three-day event.

Dean Students Welfare Prof Aneesa Shafi graced the concluding ceremony as chief guest where she, along with Director DPES Prof Showkat Ahmad Shah, distributed medals among eight weight categories of both men and women.

Prof Showkat congratulated all the judokas for their active participation in the competition and presented a detailed account of the event.

He urged all judokas to work hard for the forthcoming All-India Inter-University Judo Championship and said the Directorate will conduct a coaching camp for the selected probables.

Prof Aneesa in her address congratulated all the judokas who made it to the podium and congratulated the parents of the women judokas in particular for encouraging and allowing their wards to take up the combative sports like Judo.

In the Women’s category, Government Degree College Pulwama was crowned as the overall champion, while Women’s College Baramulla emerged the runners up. In the Men’s category, Gandhi Memorial College Srinagar bagged the overall championship, while GDC Pulwama clinched runner up trophy.

Muneer Aalam Mir conducted proceedings of the event.