Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, June 30: The 3×3 Summer State Showdown organised by Directorate of Sports and Physical Education University of Jammu concluded.

The tournament was an initiative by students of BPEd Semester 4th (Hritik Khullar, Komal, Shivam Sharma, Muskan Rajput, Neeraj Manhas, Kiran Kour, Kajal Sharma and Manisha Manhas).

The closing ceremony was presided over by Harjinder Singh, former senior India team coach and present SAI Coach Jammu as chief guest. Raman Suri, President of Jewellers Association graced the occasion as guest of honour. Dr Daud Iqbal Baba, Director of Directorate of Sports and Physical Education University of Jammu, Sushma Jamwal Senior Basketball Coach and member of Sports Council, Rohi Gupta and Ankush Gupta owners of AR Dreamers and Joginder Singh owner of Jai Lakshmi Enterprises were also present.

Chief guest Harjinder Singh briefed the audience about the purpose and merits of this new format.

Raman Suri, President of Jewellers Association addressed the gathering and appreciated the efforts of organising committee as well as Dr Daud Iqbal Baba for organising such an event.

Dr Daud Iqbal Baba, Director Directorate of Sports and Physical Education, appreciated the efforts of Dr. Mandeep Singh Assistant Professor for guiding the organising committee throughout the entire time for putting this initiative into execution.

It was league cum knockout tournament. A total of 32 teams (Men section-25 and Women section-7) participated in this tournament not only from Jammu but from Jalandhar (namely Team Iconic), Team from Kirori Mal College Delhi as well as team warriors from LPU.

A total of 6 officials conducted the matches in both the half courts for men and women simultaneously. Around 20 sponsors contributed in this tournament. Total matches played were 40. Throughout the tournament, more than 20 guests graced the occasion.

Women Section Final match was played between team Jammu University (beetles) and team Ball Busters in which Jammu University (team players-Kiran Kour, Komal, Lakshika Jamwal and Tamanna) emerged winner and took home Rs 7100 cash prize. Ball Busters (Anupriya, Sakshi, Rimjhim, Radhika) stood first runners up and won Rs 5100 cash price. The third place was occupied by team STC Warriors and went home with cash price of Rs 3100. Special Prices: Most valuable player: Anupriya (cash price Rs 2100) Best shooter: Kiran Kour (CP-Rs 1500) Best Defender: Chitreshi (CP-Rs 1500) and Emerging player: Shallu (CP-Rs 1500).

The Men section final match was played between Team Warriors and Team Beeba Boys (Jaskirat, Amanjot singh, Abhinav and Harun) with their competitive spirit team Warriors (Ranbir Singh, Shubham Sharma, Pranshu and Abhimaniyu Katoch) unleashed the Beeba Boys. Second runners up in men section were none other than team Jammu University (Neeraj Manhas, Hritik Khullar and Shivam Sharma). Special Prices: Most valuable player Ranbir Singh (CP- Rs 2100) Best shooter: Shubham Sharma (CP-Rs 1500) Best Defender: Jaskirat Singh (CP-Rs 1500) and Emerging player: Pranshu Thakur (CP-Rs1500).