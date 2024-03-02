My Govt will uplift, protect Kashmiri Pandits: Azad

*Assures Govt jobs, free electricity

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Mar 1: Former J&K Chief Minister and chairman DPAP, Ghulam Nabi Azad today claimed that his Government will uplift Kashmiri Pandits and provide government jobs, free electricity and ration to them if his government comes to power in J&K,

While addressing a meeting of displaced Kashmiri Pandits during his visit to Jagti township in Nagrota near Jammu today, Azad pledged to raise various pressing issues faced by the migrants, including enhancing employee security and reinstating free ration and electricity for low-income employees.

He reaffirmed his commitment to the settlement of Kashmiri Pandits. He said, “During my tenure as CM, I built these flats, but since then, no government has paid any attention to them. They are suffering.”

He further said that his government provided packages for employment and other essentials during his tenure in the Center, advocating strongly for them. However, since then, the Central Govt has neglected these efforts.

“We were expecting further support packages for the residents. I appeal to the govt to visit and witness their pain. My govt will uplift them, will take all necessary steps for their settlement and providing jobs and facilities to those living in these flats,” he added.

Azad also extended warm greetings to all on the auspicious occasion of Maha Shivratri.

Among others who accompanied Azad included R.S Chib party general secretary, Anita Thakur general secretary, Sunita Arora secretary, Sanjay Dhar president KP Wing, Gourav Chopra district president, Raj Kumar Tickoo general secretary, Charanjeet Singh publicity secretary, Gawhar Wani spokesperson, Daizy Dhar Mahila wing president, Anjali Pandita Mahila Unit president Jagti, Renu Razdan Mahila vice president, Naveen Gosani Youth president and others.