Multi-mode Indian made grenades to replace vintage grenades

Army-Solar industry sign MoU under ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’ in Gulmarg

GULMARG: The Indian Army Sunday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the solar industry as part of the “Atmanirbhar Bharat” and placed an order of 1 million multi-mode hand grenade at Gulmarg in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district.

Signing the MoU in Gulmarg, GoC Dagger Division, Virender Vats and representing officer from solar industry India, Ramit Arora unfurled the replica of Kashmir’s heights flag to be installed in Gulmarg and showcased an Indian made multi-mode hand grenade set to replace the old one.

While presenting a replica of the Indian flag, Amit Arora of the solar industry said that the highest iconic flag of 100 feet is being put up in Kashmir which will be the first of it’s kind at Gulmarg.

“Besides this, the solar industry under the Atmanirbhar Bharat is making ammunition for the Indian Army, and the first to come out is a hand grenade, which is also the first of its kind,” he said.

He said that the multi-mode hand grenade will replace the vintage hand grenade. Arora said that the Army so far have used the vintage grenades (Grenade-36) of the first world war and now under the Atmanirbhar Bharat mission, the solar industry will produce the exclusive grenades.

“The first consignment order placed by the Indian Army is of 1 million multi-mode hand grenades, the production of which will commence from this month only,” he said.

Arora said that the Army approached them and wanted to make a symbolic and iconic flag that will be the first of its kind in many ways.

“This a very noble endeavour as this will be dedicated to the people of Kashmir and the people of India.”

Notably, the Indian army is organising the first 2021 winter festival in Gulmarg and on the occasion, GoC Dagger Division, Bollywood celebrities, police officers, and other officials were present.