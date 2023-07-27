Muharram Procession Held First Time After 34 Years In Srinagar: LG Manoj Sinha

8th Muharram procession taken out on the traditional route in Kashmir valley after 34 years

We respect the sentiments of Shia brethren and I assure the community that the administration will always stand by them. It is also the testimony to change and normalcy in J&K UT: LG Sinha

Srinagar, Jul 27: Lieutenant Governor Shri Manoj Sinha remembered the sacrifices of Hazrat Imam Hussain (AS) and the martyrs of Karbala.

In a statement, the Lt Governor said: “I bow to the martyrs of Karbala and recall sacrifices of Hazrat Imam Hussain (AS) and his ideals. Today is a historic occasion for Shia brethren in Kashmir valley as after 34 years 8th Muharram procession is taking place on the traditional route, from Guru Bazar to Dalgate”.

The 8th Muharram procession used to come out from Guru Bazar and culminate at Imambargah Dalgate before it was banned in 1989.

“For 34 years, Muharram procession was banned on the traditional route. We respect the sentiments of Shia brethren and I assure the community that the administration will always stand by them. It is also the testimony to change and normalcy in J&K UT,” the Lt Governor said.

Today the entire world is witnessing commitment and determination of the government to ensure peaceful environment, freedom, love, compassion and harmony in society, he added.

“It is an occasion to reaffirm our commitment to peace and dedicate ourselves to the progress and prosperity of J&K UT. Several historic decisions have seen the light of the day in a few years and a peaceful J&K has emerged on the horizon. Let’s further strengthen our bonds and unity,” the Lt Governor said.