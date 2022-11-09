Mughal Road, Srinagar-Leh Highway Closed Again After Fresh Snowfall

JAMMU, Nov 9: Mughal road, after reopening last evening for light motor vehicles, was again closed for vehicular movement due to snowfall, officials said on Wednesday.

The historic road, connecting twin districts of Poonch and Rajouri with Shopian, remained closed for traffic since early Sunday to Tuesday afternoon following snowfall at several places enroute including Pir Ki Gali (PKG), Mansar Mohre and Posha, a police officer said However, it reopened late in the afternoon yesterday but had to be shut again due to fresh snowfall at PKG, the officer added.

Similarly, the traffic officials here said that the traffic has been suspended on Srinagar-Sonamarg-Gumari (SSG) road after snowfall in areas around Sonamarg.

Meanwhile, traffic authorities also informed that Jammu-Srinagar highway was through for the traffic. (Agencies)