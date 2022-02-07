Mouni Roy and her husband Suraj Nambiar enjoy their honeymoon in Kashmir; share romantic photos

SRINAGAR, Feb 7: Naagin fame Mouni Roy and her husband Suraj Nambiar, who tied the knot on January 27, have flown to Kashmir for their honeymoon. The couple shared photos of the snow-clad valley and the gorgeous views they are getting to enjoy.

In the photos, Mouni looks lovely in her beige sweater and black leggings. She also wore a thick jacket when she stepped out in the snow. Her husband, she claimed in her Instagram stories, ‘stole her jumper’.

Besides sharing their romantic photos, Mouni also gave glimpses of the hot food they are enjoying in Kashmir. She captioned her album as, “Presently SunMoon-ing!!!!!!. (aAgencies)