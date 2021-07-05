More than 80 people arrested in Italy during anti-mafia operation: Law Enforcement

Rome, Jul 5: An extensive operation against Sicilian mafia (Cosa Nostra) is taking place in Italy on Monday, with arrest warrants already issued for 63 individuals while 18 others were placed under house arrest, the Italian Anti-Mafia Investigation Directorate (DIA) said.

The investigation uncovered the illegal activities of five mafia groups associated with Cosa Nostra, including the production and sale of drugs in the island’s capital, Palermo. (UNI)