MoH&FW, GoI Grants Permission For Renewal Of MDS Course Seats At GDC&H Srinagar

SRINAGAR, Feb 21: The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoH&FW), Government of India has granted permission for increasing the intake capacity of MDS from 3 to 4 Government Dental College & Hospital (GDC&H), Srinagar for the academic year 2023-24.

The intake capacity has been increased in the specialty of Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery, Conservative Dentistry and Endodontics, Periodontology, Prosthodontics and Crown & Bridge of GDC&H Srinagar.

In addition, the MDS seating capacity in the specialty of Pediatric & Preventive Dentistry, Oral & Maxillofacial Pathology and Oral Microbiology of this institution has also been renewed as 3 seats each.

Prof. (Dr.) Riyaz Farooq, Principal/Dean, Govt. Dental College & Hospital, Srinagar has expressed gratitude to the Administrative Secretary, Health & Medical Education Department, J&K for this accomplishment.

Besides, Prof. (Dr.) Riyaz Farooq informed that this is the 2nd increase in MDS seats in this current year as well making the total intake capacity of MDS 28 seats in 8 specialties and that this increase in intake capacity of MDS seats will provide more opportunity to numerous aspiring BDS students of UT and other parts of Country including candidates belonging to EWS to study/PG courses which will lead academic excellence and better patient care delivery in this prestigious dental tertiary care institution of the Country.