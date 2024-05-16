Modi trying to divide nation, we have to save it: Abdullah

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, May 15 : Accusing Prime Minister Narendra Modi of trying to divide the nation to stay in power, National Conference president Farooq Abdullah today said the PM should remember he may not be in power in the future but the country will survive.

Speaking to reporters after a public rally in the Shangus area of Anantnag, the NC president said: “We have to live together. We have to save the nation. We have to work together for a better future. He (Modi) is trying to divide the nation for his chair. Unfortunately, chair doesn’t stay, the nation survives. What nation he is trying to make is going to be destructive.”

Asked about allegations against him that he was playing the religious card, Abdullah said: “I am not playing religious card. Our religion teaches us good things. No religion is bad. It is people who are bad, who use it badly.”

“What is Modi doing? Does he not go to Ram temple and stay there? What is he trying to show? Is he not creating that disturbance, that hatred? Is Ram only for Hindus? Ram wasn’t only for Hindus, Ram was vishwa’s (the world’s) Ram. He belongs to all,” the NC president said.

On the fire incident at the income tax office in Delhi, the NC leader said the BJP wants to hide the truth because they know they are losing the elections.

“Yes, it has been (set on fire). Did you not see that? You should see that. It (video) has become viral, especially that place where all the files on their leaders and their computers were. Why were they burnt? Because they know that they are losing and tomorrow, these things will be used against them,” he said.

Earlier, Abdullah in his speech alleged that the Modi government lied about shooting down Pakistani jets during Balakot strikes.

“They said they did Balakot strikes and downed jets there. It was our own jet which was downed. The US said none of their (Pakistan) jets was downed. They lie so much. They tell lies every day, every minute,” he added.