Modi to inaugurate Ram temple on Jan 22

Deepotsav celebrated with great grandeur in Ayodhya

New world record created by lighting of 22.23 lakh lamps

Prabhat Ranjan Deen

Ayodhya, Nov 11: Deepotsav is the celebration of the fulfillment of the resolution taken by Lord Shri Ram to end the demonic powers, said Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath while greeting people of the country and the state on the occasion of Diwali and Deepotsav from Ram Ki Pauri here on Saturday.

CM Yogi added that on this auspicious occasion, the endeavour should be that the festival of lights brings joy in the lives of every poor and deprived person of the country. He said that the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi is to get global recognition for Ayodhya.

Welcoming and congratulating the diplomats of 54 countries who attended the event in Ayodhya, the Chief Minister said that every edition of Deepotsav is progressing with grandeur all over the world. Diwali is celebrated all over India to commemorate the return of Shri Ram to Ayodhya after 14 years of exile. This festival is not only about Lord Rama’s return from the forest but also his arrival in Ayodhya after the fulfillment of his vow of providing fearlessness to the forest area, completely eradicating negative powers and demonic tendencies as well as laying the foundation stone of Ramrajya here. It is a great festival, he remarked.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid the foundation stone of this resolution in 2014 once again to realize the concept of Ramrajya in India, where there will be no discrimination between individuals on the basis of caste, creed or religion, Yogi pointed out. Lord Shri Ram’s temple is going to be grandly inaugurated here in the coming month of January, Yogi said.

He added that this event will continue to lead the country and its people towards a new era of happiness and prosperity in accordance with the ideals of Lord Shri Ram. On this occasion, the Chief Minister specially thanked the 25,000 volunteers who had gathered for the last four days to make the Deepotsav grand.

On this occasion, State Governor Anandi Ben Patel, Deputy CM Brajesh Pathak, government ministers Surya Pratap Shahi, Jaiveer Singh, Rakesh Sachan, diplomats from 54 countries, Ayodhya MP Lallu Singh, all the MLAs, District Panchayat President, sages and saints. Mahants of various monasteries, representatives of BJP, VHP and various cultural social organizations and senior officials of the state government were present.

Lord Ram’s return to Ayodhya by Pushpak Viman recreated

In a divine spectacle, the poignant return of Lord Ram, Sita, and Lakshman to Ayodhya on a ‘Pushphak Viman’ after a 14-year exile was vividly recreated on Saturday in the presence of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Governor Anandiben Patel, and a multitude of spectators.

Witnessing the panoramic scene in Ayodhya, observers couldn’t help but be moved to tears. The homecoming of Lord Ram, Sita and Lakshman was staged at a program organized prior to the mega event Deepotsav. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Governor Anandiben Patel, and Deputy CM Brajesh Pathak gave them a grand welcome. The occasion was further embellished with the showering of flower petals from a helicopter, eliciting joy throughout Ayodhya.

Lord Shri Ram, Mata Janaki, three brothers, Lord Hanuman, and Guru Vashishtha boarded the chariot from the helipad and proceeded to the Ramkatha Park venue. The chariot, carrying Lord Ram, Mata Janaki, three brothers, Bajrangbali, and Guru Vashishtha, was pulled by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Governor Anandi Ben Patel, and Deputy CM Brajesh Pathak.

Ram Mandir will receive worldwide attention

Ayodhya will have ten times more tourists after Makar Sankranti and the inauguration of the grand Ram temple on January 22, 2024, than currently being received by the temple town, said Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday.

In his address after paying obeisance to Lord Shri Ram, Mata Janaki and Laxman ji and the symbolic coronation program at Ramkatha Park on the occasion of Deepotsav, CM Yogi urged the residents of Ayodhya to start preparations for that historic program on January 22 from now onwards, with the resolution of ‘Atithi Devo Bhava’. He said that Ayodhya is the favorite city of Lord Shri Ram and the double engine government is determined to develop it as the most beautiful city in the world.

The Chief Minister stated that when the Deepotsav program was started in 2017, there was enthusiasm among the people of Ayodhya. Today, after 500 years of sacrifices, movements and campaigns, Lord Shri Ram is going to sit in his grand temple. Now it is the responsibility of the people of Ayodhya that when Prime Minister Narendra Modi comes on January 22 to enshrine Lord Shri Ram in his grand temple, his welcome in Ayodhya should also be historic, he remarked.

He said this festival of lights is happening live in more than 100 countries of the world. The world is watching how Lord Shri Ram would have come to Ayodhya in Pushpak Viman thousands of years ago and how the gods would have showered flowers on him from the sky.