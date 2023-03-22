Modi Govt will move forward to open Sharda Peeth in PoJK for pilgrims: Shah

HM e-inaugurates Mata’s temple at LoC, praises Sinha

Avtar Bhat

JAMMU, Mar 22: Maintaining that world famous Sharda Peeth shrine has been a historical centre of India’s cultural, religious, educational heritage and civilization, Union Home Minister and Minister of Cooperatives, Amit Shah today declared that Government under the Prime Ministership of Narendra Modi will move forward to open Sharda Peeth in Pak occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK) for devotees on the pattern of Kartarpur corridor in Punjab.

Inaugurating Mata Sharda Devi Temple at Teetwal near LoC in Kupwara district of South Kashmir through video conferencing today, the Union Minister exuded his confidence that construction of Sharda temple at Teetwal will pave a way for opening of famous Sharda shrine which has been a seat of learning from times immemorial for devotees. He said the opening of Shrine at Teetwal will also lead to revival of ancient culture and civilization.

Shah said with the annulling of Article 370, peace is being established in Jammu and Kashmir and Kashmir and Jammu region is once again returning to the old civilization and traditions, old culture and Ganga Jamuna Tehzeeb (civilization). Click here to watch video

He said opening of the temple was beginning of the new dawn and quest for reviving the ancient Sharda culture.

“The Mata Sharda temple at Teetwal is being opened for devotees on the auspicious occasion of our New Year. This is a good omen for the devotees across the country. The Mata Sharda’s blessings will now remain over the whole country for the centuries to come”, Shah said.

The Union Minister, while lamenting that he could not be physically present on this auspicious occasion, promised that he will start next tour of J&K after paying obeisance at this temple.

“Whenever I will visit Jammu and Kashmir, I will start my visit by bowing at the Mata Sharda Devi temple”, he said.

Shah said it was the beginning of a new dawn which has been made possible by the blessings of Mata Sharda Devi and by the joint efforts of Sharda Samiti, people and civil society on both sides of Line of Control (LoC).

“I convey my best wishes and gratitude to Save Sharda Committee president, Ravinder Pandita for struggle over so many years which has now borne fruit. This step is not just the renovation of the temple but the beginning of the quest of revival of Sharda culture”, he said.

Sharda Peeth was once considered the Centre of education in the Indian Sub Continent, he added.

Shah lauded Lt Governor, Manoj Sinha who also participated in the inauguration programme through video conferencing and said he (Manoj Sinha) implemented flagship schemes of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the UT.

He said that under the leadership of Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, Manoj Sinha has played a major role in bringing industrial investment in Jammu and Kashmir. He said that today’s beginning will help in bringing back the lost glory of this place and with the blessing of Maa Sharda this place will remain the centre of worship and continue to awaken the consciousness of India for ages.

Shah began his address by New Year wishes to the countrymen. He said “Today on the occasion of New Year, the newly constructed temple of Maa Sharda has been opened for the devotees and this is an auspicious sign for the devotees from all over India”.

The Union Home Minister said that the architecture and construction of this temple has been done according to mythological scriptures under the aegis of Sharda Peeth. The idol of Sharda Maa, donated by the Sringeri Math in Karnataka and its installation here, the time period from January 24 till today was like a journey. The reconstruction of Maa Sharda’s temple in Kupwara is a necessary and important step in the direction of discovery of Sharda-civilization and promotion of Sharda-script, he added.

Shah said scholars from all over the country used to come here in search of scriptures and spiritual knowledge. He said that Sharda script is the original script of our Kashmir, which has been named after the Maa Sharda. This is one of the Mahashakti Peeths and according to religious beliefs, the right hand of Maa Sati fell here.

Shah said that as per its commitment of social and economic transformation, the Government led by Prime Minister, Narendra Modi has taken initiatives in all sectors of Jammu and Kashmir, including the culture rejuvenation. The systematic restoration and repair work is going on at 123 identified places under this, which include many temples and Sufi shrines. He said that in the first phase, 35 places were being renovated at a cost of Rs 65 crore. He said that 31 mega cultural programmes have also been organized by identifying the 75places of religious and Sufi saints. Shah said that 20 cultural festivals have also been organized in every district which will help in reviving our old heritage.

In his short address to the gathering, Lt Governor Manoj Sinha congratulated them on the opening of the temple and extended his good wishes to people. He said “It is a good omen that the temple was opened on this auspicious day and I wish the Goddess bless us all”.

The vote of thanks was proposed by Ravinder Pandita, president Save Sharda Committee.

The function was attended by MP from Bangalore, Brigade Commander 104 Infantry Brigade Tanghdar, N K Dhas, priests and other religious leaders from Karnataka, BJP J&K president, Ravinder Raina prominent citizens of Teetwal members of Save Sharda Committee, Swami V R Gouri Shanker of Shingeri Math, D C Kupwara D Sagar Dattatrey, SSP, Yugal Manhas, PK convener, Dr Agnishekhar, chairman Vishaw Kashmir Samaj, Kiran Wattal and others.