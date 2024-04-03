Modi Govt committed to promote Dogri language: Chander Mohan

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Apr 2: Advocate Chander Mohan Sharma, Senior leader of J&K BJP, stated that the Modi Government is committed to promote the Dogri language in Jammu & Kashmir as the Dogri represents the irreplaceable culture and tradition of the Jammu region.

Addressing a press conference here today, Chander Mohan Sharma, appreciated the Modi Government for the promotion of the Dogri language in J&K and said that under the Narendra Modi-led Government, the Railway Department has installed displaying the names of railway stations in Dogri and also initiated the announcement for the facilities of the passengers in Dogri.

He said that Radio Kashmir Jammu has also been renamed as Akashwani Jammu, with announcements in the Dogri language also, to boost the Dogri language further.

Sharma said that the BJP Government under the leadership of PM Modi is steadfast in giving due place to the Dogri language and taking all the essential measures.

He also counted upon the numerous projects and unprecedented development in terms of infrastructure development to boost the road network, education and medical facilities and also appealed to the people to vote in favour of the BJP in Parliamentary elections to give more strength to PM Modi to give further pace to development in Jammu & Kashmir.

Dr. Pardeep Mahotra and Sanjay Bakshi were also present on this occasion.