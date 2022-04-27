Modi Govt committed to double farmers’ income: Col Mahan

Excelsior Correspondent

KATHUA, Apr 27: Col (retd) Mahan Singh, Chairman District Development Council (DDC) Kathua has reiterated the PM Narendra Modi led Union Government to double the farmers’ commitment to double farmers income and raised their living standard to optimum.

He stated this while addressing a gathering at a function in which he inaugurated an Agriculture Mela cum exhibition at Krishi Vigyan Kendra (KVK) here, today. He was accompanied by Raghunandan Singh Bablu, District Development Council (DDC) Vice Chairman and ND Tripathi, DDC member Gujroo Nagrota besides others.

The event witnessed a heavy footfall of people of the area including farmers, women associated with self help groups, scientists, persons associated with agriculture industry, etc. evincing keen interest in the various stalls established on the occasion to display the latest agricultural equipments and literature regarding the best agricultural techniques that can help in improving the farmers’ produce besides the quality of the produce thus resulting in better income to the farmers.

Certificates and mementos were presented to individuals who successfully attended the skill development programme conducted by KVK Kathua.

Speaking on the occasion, DDC Chairman applauded role of KVK Kathua in transforming the lives of farming community by empowering them with required skill development.

Col Mahan Singh, while reiterating the Union Government’s commitment to double farmers’ income, asserted that it is the joint and synchronized efforts of the farmers, the Agriculture Department and KVK staff that will go a long way in raising the living standards of nation’s food producers to optimum by doubling their income in consonance with the mission visualized by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the nation’s farmers.

Col Mahan Singh lauded the role of KVKs for initiating a revolutionary change in the farming techniques that ultimately are aimed at enhancing quality of produce besides raising the standard of living of the farmers.