Modi extends Parsi New Year greetings

New Delhi, Aug 16 : Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday greeted the Parsi community on their New Year, and lauded their contributions to the country.

He tweeted, “Parsi New Year greetings. Praying for a year filled with happiness, prosperity and good health”.

“India cherishes the outstanding contributions of the Parsi community across different sectors. Navroz Mubarak!” he said. (Agencies)