New Delhi, Aug 16 : Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday greeted the Parsi community on their New Year, and lauded their contributions to the country.
He tweeted, “Parsi New Year greetings. Praying for a year filled with happiness, prosperity and good health”.
“India cherishes the outstanding contributions of the Parsi community across different sectors. Navroz Mubarak!” he said. (Agencies)
Modi extends Parsi New Year greetings
